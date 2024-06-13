Knights in rare baseball tie, Stallions comeback falls short

June 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River American Legion baseball team experienced a rarity yesterday at a wood bat tournament in Pocatello, Idaho: a tie game. The Knights and Stansbury, Utah, were even at 6-6 when the game was declared a draw due to a game-length time restriction. Today, the Knights will play two more tournament games against Jerome, Idaho, and Wood River, Idaho.

Rock Springs is playing in that same wood bat tournament. Yesterday, the Stallions fell short in a comeback bid, dropping their opening game 6-4 to the Pocatello Razorbacks. Today, Rock Springs will take on Sugar, Idaho, and Blackfoot, Idaho.

Both Sweetwater County teams will finish up the tournament on Friday against opponents determined by the results of Wednesday’s and today’s games.