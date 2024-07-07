Knights split games, Stallions fall on Saturday

July 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

Competing in the Bolin Wood Bat Tournament in Douglas, the Green River American Legion baseball team split their first two games on Saturday. The Knights opened the day with a 13-1 loss to Torrington but bounced back with a thrilling 10-9 win over the host team, Douglas Cats.

Today, the Knights will meet Wheatland.

In Boise, Idaho, the Rock Springs Stallions dropped an 11-2 decision to the Champion Baseball Rhinos at the Freedom Days Baseball Tournament. Rock Springs will face Idaho Fall, Idaho, later today.