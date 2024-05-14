Rock Springs’ 307 Spartans dominate the Lander Mother’s Day Baseball Tournament

Photo courtesy of Steven Montoya.

May 14, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Rock Springs 307 Spartans, a part of the Babe Ruth Baseball League, emerged victorious in the Lander Mother’s Day Tournament over the weekend, securing an undefeated streak and claiming the championship title.

Their journey to the championship commenced on Saturday in an opening matchup against Green River. The Spartans delivered a commanding performance, clinching a resounding 19-0 victory. They continued their winning streak by triumphing over Gillette 10-8 to conclude pool play on a high note.

Earning the top seed from their bracket, the Spartans began Sunday’s battles in a clash against Cheyenne. This match-up resulted in another triumph, 8-3. The victory propelled them into the championship showdown against Lander, where they faced a formidable challenge. However, the Spartans ultimately prevailed with a decisive 12-5 victory.

Throughout the tournament, the 307 Spartans demonstrated remarkable performance metrics. With a collective batting average of .337 and an impressive .496 on-base percentage, they showcased their offensive prowess. Additionally, the Spartan pitchers exhibited control and skill, striking out 37 batters, issuing 17 walks, and conceding only 13 earned runs across four games.

Following their triumph, the Spartans are poised for their next challenge as they prepare to face the Green River Wolves. Tonight’s game will be held at the Spartans’ home ground at 7 p.m. Those unable to attend can catch the action live on the Spartans’ YouTube page .

This year, the Spartans will host the Senior Babe Ruth Baseball League State Championship Tournament being held June 26 to June 30. It will mark the first time in several years the event has been hosted in Rock Springs.