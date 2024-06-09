Spartans honor seniors during doubleheader victory

June 9, 2024 – Wyo4News

In a challenging evening of baseball, the 307 Spartans emerged victorious in both games against the Gillette Hitmen despite difficult pitching conditions caused by the wind. The first game concluded with a score of 9-7 in favor of the Spartans, while the second game ended 8-6, also in the Spartans’ favor.

The Spartans also celebrated their senior players during last night’s doubleheader. The senior recognition event honored seven standout athletes:

Owen Patterson

Chase Shelley

Chase Hubert

Ethan Millemon

Brayden Biondich

Kaden Pluid

Kyle Cahill

These young men were recognized for their contributions to the team and were wished the best in their future endeavors.

The Spartans will continue their busy schedule with another doubleheader today, starting at 11 a.m., against the Cheyenne Coyotes. You can watch them at the Wataha Recreation Complex in Rock Springs.