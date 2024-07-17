Spartans in Regional Tournament today; Green River teams to begin tournaments

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

The 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth baseball team will play the Calgary AAA Blues tonight in their second game of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament in Lander. The Spartans are coming off a tough 2-1 first-game loss to the Centerfield Roosters from Washington on Monday.

The Spartans will finish pool play on Thursday against RBI from Washington. Future tournament games will depend on the Spartans’ pool record leading into Friday’s championship and consolation games.

Green River Legion Baseball

Green River will begin play Thursday in the “C” State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Lovell. Green River will open play against Douglas. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will conclude on Sunday or Monday.

The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team will host the Class A West District Tournament beginning this Friday at Stratton Myers Park. The Knights’ first game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against Lovell.