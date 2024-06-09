Stallions and Knights Saturday Legion baseball results

June 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs and Green River American Legion Baseball teams will wrap up play today at out-of-town tournaments.

Rock Springs at Dooley Oil Classic in Laramie

The Stallions opened play on Saturday against USA Prime Miners from Johnston, Colorado. Rock Springs held an early lead until the Miners scored eight runs in the sixing inning to gain a 13-8 win. In their second contest, the Stallions fell 14-6 to homestanding Laramie.

Today, Rock Springs will conclude the tournament with games against the Cheyenne Hawks and a second meeting with the Laramie Rangers.

Green River Knights at Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament in Billings, Montana

After falling in Thursday’s opening game of the tournament, Green River went 1-1 on Friday. First, it lost to the Billings Cardinals 7-1. The Knights returned to gain a 6-0 in a shutout win over Billings Post 4 Red.

On Saturday, the Knights were on the other end of shutout pitching. In their only game of the game, Green River lost 8-0 to Powell.

The Knights will play a final game today in Billings against an unannounced opponent that was determined by late Saturday results.