Stallions fall in final conference games; state tournament up next

July 25, 2025 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team completed their AA Conference season yesterday by dropping a road doubleheader at Jackson by scores of 5-1 and 5-2. The Stallions and Giants were playing for the conference #7 seed in next week’s AA State Tournament, which will be played in Casper. The two losses put Rock Springs into the #8 in the tournament.

Their first contest in the state tournament will see Rock Springs face the #1-seed, the defending state champion Cheyenne Sixers. Jackson will face Casper, Sheridan will meet Laramie, and the Cheyenne Hawks will play Gillette. The double-elimination tournament will run through at least Friday, August 2.