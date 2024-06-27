Stallions fall, Knights, Spartans, Wolves play in local tournaments today-Sunday

June 27, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Stallions American Legion baseball team dropped a conference doubleheader yesterday in Gillette, losing to the Roughriders 21-1 and 17-7. Rock Springs is now 0-8 in the AA Conference and 9-30 overall. Casper improved to 6-4 in the conference standings and 35-19 on the season.

Knights Hosting Tournament

Today, the Green River Knights will open play at their Knights Invite Wood Bat Tournament. Green River will play Lockwood, Montana, at 8 p.m. All tournament games will be played at Stratton Myers Park.

Other games today: Rawlins vs. Riverton (10 a.m.), Jackson vs. Laramie (12:30 p.m.), Lovell vs. Cheyenne (3 p.m.), Lovell vs. Pocatello, Idaho (5:30 p.m.).

Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament in Rock Springs

The Senior Babe Ruth State Baseball Tournament starts today in Rock Springs and will continue through Sunday. All games will be played at the Wataha Recreation Complex.

In today’s opening games, the Green River Wolves will take on the Casper Knights at 1 p.m., with the local 307 Spartans playing Rage Baseball in the day’s final game at 8 p.m. Other games today include Lander playing Rawlins (10 a.m.) and Gillette versus Cheyenne (4 p.m.). There will also be an opening ceremony taking place at 7 p.m.