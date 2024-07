July 8, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team wrapped up play at a tournament in Boise, Idaho, yesterday. The Stallions came away with a 12-4 win over the Idaho Falls Knights, raising their season record to 10-33. Rock Springs went 1-3 in the three-day tournament.

Meanwhile, at a tournament in Douglas, The Green River Knights fell 14-4 on Sunday to Wheatland. Green River finished the two-day tournament with a 1-2 record. The Knights are now 18-16 on the year.