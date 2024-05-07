Standout golfer Isabell Salas commits to Central Wyoming College

May 7, 2024 – Wyo4News

Isabell Salas, a formidable force on the golf course, is poised to take her talents to the collegiate level as she prepares to sign her letter of intent with Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Salas, who has been honing her golf skills since childhood and competitively for the past 12 years, emerged as a standout athlete despite exploring various sports during her upbringing. Her dedication to golf led her to choose it as her primary pursuit, setting her on a path of remarkable success.

At Central Wyoming College, Salas intends to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership, with aspirations to continue to the Masters level while competing in Division 1 golf. Expressing her ultimate goal of becoming a collegiate golf coach, Salas remains open to the twists and turns that life may bring, embracing each day as it comes.

Reflecting on her journey, Salas offers sage advice to aspiring athletes, urging them to stay true to themselves and not be swayed by external opinions. Her commitment to her team and passion for coaching were evident when, despite battling a chest infection, she dedicated herself to supporting and uplifting her teammates, a moment that solidified her love for coaching.

Left to Right: Ed Salas, Isabell Salas, Danielle Salas Left to Right: Ed Salas, Isabell Salas, Karly Eyre, Danielle Salas Isabell Salas & Teammates

Karly Eyre, Salas’s head coach, expressed confidence in her abilities, encouraging her to showcase her talents on the collegiate stage. Salas’s parents (and assistant coaches), Ed and Danielle Salas, echo this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Salas excels academically, earning recognition as one of the Dual Enrollment Students of the Year at Western Wyoming Community College. Her dedication to community service and personal development was further honored through her participation in the Congressional Award Program, where she attained Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medals.

Salas’s remarkable journey from Harrison Eagles to a distinguished representative of Green River High School exemplifies the power of hard work and dedication. As she embarks on this new chapter, her community stands proud, eager to witness the continued success of a local golf champion.