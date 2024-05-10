Tiger boys soccer state bound, Wolves soccer to wrap up regular season

Photo from an early season game between Rock Springs and Evanston. (Wyo4News photo)

May 10, 2024 — Wyo4News

It was a win-or-season-done scenario for the Rock Springs Tigers boys’ soccer team late yesterday afternoon against Evanston at the 4A West Regional tournament being played in Star Valley. For the Tigers, the season will play on as they came away with a 5-2 victory. The win not only propelled RSHS into the Regional semi-finals but also qualified them for next week’s 4A state tournament to be played in Rock Springs.

Today, the Tiger boys, the #3 seed, will play #2 seeded Kelly Walsh. The Trojans defeated Riverton 8-0 in their opening game. The other semi-final match will have host and #1 seeded Jackson meeting Natrona County, the #5 seed. The Mustangs eliminated #2 Star Valley 3-2 in overtime. The championship and third-place matches will be played on Saturday.

The Rock Springs girls’ soccer team lost 5-0 to Natrona County in their Thursday opening-round game, ending their season.

Green River Soccer

The Wolves soccer teams will wrap up their conference seasons today in Powell and then travel to Cody for Saturday matches. Next week, Green River High School will host the 3A boys and girls state tournaments.

Bridger Valley Soccer

Today, Lyman is at Pinedale, and Mountain View will travel to Lander, ending their regular and conference seasons.