May 21, 2024 — Wyo4News

The 2024 4A and 3A All-State soccer teams were announced today as voted on by coaches. Here is a listing of area players to be honored:

4A All-State Rock Springs

Boys – Jared Swafford (Defender)

Girls- Ella Brewster (Defender)

3A All-State Green River

Boys – Axel MacKinnon (Defender), Stone Ruebeck (Midfielder), Braxton Doak (Forward, also named in 2023)

Girls – Isabel Vasco (Forward)

3A All-State Lyman

Girls – Karly Sabey (Forward)

