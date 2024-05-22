Many Wolves and Tigers selected to softball All-Conference teams

May 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

The 4A coaches have selected this past season’s West All-Conference girls’ softball players. Rock Springs High School had six players honored as First or Second Team selections, while Green River High School also placed six on the two teams. The All-State selections will be announced later.

West First Team

Rock Springs – Tarin Anderson, Ruby Florencio, Payten Soltis, and Rilynn Wester

Green River – Kodi Allred, Terryn Avery, and Chacee Shiner

West Second Team

Rock Springs – Max Sweeny and Kyndall Turnwall

Green River – Gina Barajas, Izzy Kelly, and Haidyn Terry