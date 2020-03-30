Officials announce new head football coach for GRHS

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) – The following is a statement from officials at Green River High School Athletic Department:

Advertisement

Kevin Cuthbertson has accepted the position of Green River High School Head Football Coach pending School Board approval. The GRHS Football Program has a successful tradition and Kevin Cuthbertson is looking forward to continuing that strong tradition.

“We look forward to working with Kevin as our new GRHS Head Football Coach. Kevin has put in a great deal of time in the past as one of our Assistant Coaches as well as a Physical Education and Social Studies Teacher within Sweetwater County School District #2. Coach Cuthbertson is extremely excited to take over the Green River High School Football program. I look forward to assisting Kevin in his effort to rebuild and sustain our GRHS Football Team.” …Tony Beardsley, SWCSD#2 District Activities Director

Kevin Cuthbertson’s Resume

**GRHS Head Football Coach Starting the 2020-2021 School Year

Education

Graduate of Green River High School

Southern Utah University – Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Social Studies

Rio Salado College – Comprehensive Social Studies Certificate

Professional Teaching Experience

2009 to Present – Physical Ed and Social Studies Teacher at Lincoln Middle School and Expedition Academy

1999 to 2009 – Physical Ed and History Teacher at Desert Hills/Fossil Ridge Intermediate Schools/Desert Hills High School, UT 1997 to 1999 – Physical Ed Teacher at Pine View Elementary School, UT

Football Coaching Experience

2009 to 2016 – Varsity Football Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Green River High School

2007 to 2009 – Head Varsity Football Coach at Desert Hills High School, UT

1997 to 2007 – Varsity Assistant Football Coach and Offensive Coordinator at Pine View and Dixie High Schools, UT

Football Playing Experience

All-State Football Player and Team Captain at Green River High School

All-Conference Football Player, Team Captain, and Team Most Valuable Football Player at Southern Utah University

Semi-Professional Football Player in the European Federation of American Football