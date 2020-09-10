Patriot Golf Tournament scheduled for Sept. 11

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Patriot Golf Tournament at White Mountain Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 11.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the Rock Springs Fire Department Honor Guard presenting the American colors to the sound of the national anthem.

It costs $300 per four-person team, which is $75 per participant. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Any individual who does not have a team can sign up at $75 and will be placed on a team.