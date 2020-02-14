Pokes aim to end home slate on a high note

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) – The Wyoming wrestling squad looks to close-out its 2020 home slate on a high note Sunday afternoon as Northern Colorado comes to the Wyoming for a 2 p.m., dual.

Sunday will be Senior Day in Laramie as the Cowboys will honor three seniors prior to the match in Dewey Krueger, Mark McConnell and Doyle Trout as the trio will be wrestling in their final career home dual for the Brown and Gold.

The Pokes are looking to snap a two-dual skid as they are coming off a couple of losses last week at home, falling 22-19 to Fresno State and 25-7 to 7th-ranked Oklahoma State. Stephen Buchanan had the big win of the weekend as he upset seventh-ranked Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State, 8-6. For his efforts, Buchanan was named the Big 12’s Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday, joining Krueger in taking home the honor this season for the Cowboys.

A total of seven Cowboys are ranked in the latest coaches’ poll and first RPI rankings that were released Thursday. At 133, Montorie Bridges is the highest-rated Cowboy, as he’s ranked ninth in the coaches’ panel and No. 5 in the RPI. Jaron Jensen comes in at No. 33 and 30, respectively at 149 pounds. At 157, Krueger is 33rd in the coaches and 29th in the RPI while Hayden Hastings comes in at No. 12 by the panel and No. 31 in the RPI at 174.

At 184 pounds, Tate Samuelson is No. 31 in the coaches’ panel and No. 26 in the RPI. Buchanan made a big leap, coming in at No. 24 in the coaches’ and No. 22 in the RPI at 197 pounds. Rounding-out the rankings for the Pokes is Brian Andrews at heavyweight, as he’s ranked 20th in the coaches’ and No. 12 in the RPI.

Wyoming leads the all-time series with the Bears, 53-29-1 and is a perfect 11-0 under Head Coach Mark Branch. Last season, the Pokes defeated UNC 26-19 on the road to close their 2018-19 dual schedule. Bridges recorded a major decision last year against the Bears while Samuelson got a pin and Andrews had a tech fall in the victory.

Northern Colorado is 2-6 this season in duals and 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Andrew Alirez at 149 pounds is the highest-ranked Bear coming in at No. 12 in the TrackWrestling poll. Alirez and heavyweight Dalton Robertson are both ranked 15th in the coaches’ panel.