Pool & dart fundraiser for GR All-Star Softball teams

Photo provided by GRGSA

June 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

The community is invited to participate in a Pool and Dart Tournament Fundraiser on Saturday, June 15, at Buck’n Bar located at 50 East Flaming Way in Green River. The event, which aims to support the 12U and 14U All-Star Softball teams, will begin at 12 p.m. with a pool tournament, followed by a dart tournament starting at 6 p.m.

Registration is now open, and interested participants can sign up by calling or texting Casey at 605-270-0202. Spots are still available, and the community is encouraged to register early to help support the teams.

The pool tournament, following 8-ball league rules, will start at 12 p.m. with a registration fee of $20 per person. The dart tournament, playing cricket rules, will commence at 6 p.m. with a $10 registration fee per person.

In addition to the tournaments, there will be raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets available. About 15 raffle baskets have been donated by local businesses including Green Island Gym, Stellar Coffee, Color Street Nails, Mary Kay (Brenda Roosa), and Wyo Movies. Open donations are encouraged and shirts can also be ordered at the event.

Photo provided by Casey Core Photo provided by Casey Core Photo provided by Casey Core Photo provided by Casey Core

The Green River Shockwave softball teams are hosting this fundraiser to cover the costs of participating in additional tournaments, which are essential for team building and skill development before the State Softball competition. The goal is to raise at least $2,000, with each tournament costing approximately $1,200.

Casey Core, a parent and the fundraising coordinator, emphasized the importance of these tournaments for the All-Star teams. “This is the first year we’ve made All-Star teams, so getting them to some tournaments is very important before state! They are all so excited to play in some tournaments, so anything helps us get one step closer,” Core said.

All registration fees and proceeds from the raffle baskets will directly benefit the 12U and 14U All-Star Softball teams. Join the Green River community in supporting these young athletes to ensure they have the opportunities to excel in their sport.