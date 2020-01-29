Rock Springs 19U hockey team hosts senior night, goes 2-2 in weekend games

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — The Rock Springs Lady Miners 19U hockey team honored their graduating senior players Saturday night. Rock Springs has three seniors on the roster this year, Mackenzie Suppes, Jayleigh Harmon, and Dulcee Pummell.

Rock Springs played four games this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center. They hosted Jackson Friday night and Saturday morning and hosted Cheyenne Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The team split the games, going 2-2 over the weekend.

Rock Springs 1 – Jackson 3

Rock Springs would score early in the Friday night game. Anabella Fausett would score 1:12 into the first period. Jackson would then score three unanswered goals to take the victory. Rock Springs goaltender Kylynn Martin stopped 34 of 37 shots in net.

Rock Springs 2 – Jackson 5

Rock Springs came out firing Saturday morning, putting 51 shots on net. Jackson’s goaltender Sally Sweeney was stellar, only allowing two goals. Zoey Brown had both goals for Rock Springs.

Rock Springs 4 – Cheyenne 2

Rock Springs hosted the Cheyenne Capitals on Saturday night. Senior Dulcee Pummell scored the first goal on senior night. Lexi Harper, Emery Punches, and Anabella Fausett also scored for the Lady Miners.

Rock Springs 12 – Cheyenne 2

Sunday morning, Cheyenne scored just 25 seconds into the game. Rock Springs would come roaring back, scoring 12 goals in the contest. Lexi Harper and Jayleigh Harmon would each have a three-goal hat trick for the Lady Miners. Anabella Fausett would score twice. Mackenzie Suppes, Dulcee Pummell, Zoey Brown, and Emery Punches would all score one goal each for Rock Springs.

Rock Springs is now 11-4-1 and in third place in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U division. They travel to Laramie this weekend for a two-game set against the Laramie Outlaws.