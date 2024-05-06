Rock Springs Stallions and Spartans weekend baseball results

Wyo4News photo

May 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Stallions American Legion baseball team went 1-2 over the weekend in its home series against Jackson. On Saturday, Rock Springs dropped the first game 19-4 but came back to win the second contest 8-2. On Sunday, Jackson won the third game in a slugfest, 26-18.

Rock Springs Spartans Win Two of Three

Playing a doubleheader in Gillette, the Rock Springs 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth baseball team came away with two wins on Saturday, 9-4 and 17-2, over the Gillette Hitmen. On Sunday in Casper, the Spartans fell to the Casper Valor, 10-3.

The Spartans will play the Green River Wolves tomorrow night at 7 p.m.