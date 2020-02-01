RS men Tigers win defensive battle against Kelly Walsh 32-26

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — After holding their opponents to a single point in the first quarter, the Rock Springs Tigers took the win in a defensive battle over the Kelly Walsh Trojans, 32-26.

The first quarter of the game saw the Tiger defense shine, allowing only a single free-throw shot the entire quarter. Senior Tiger Jayson Caudell led the early scoring for the Tigers, who found an early 10-0 lead with 3:00 remaining in the first.

The Tigers would extend the lead to 16 points before Kelly Walsh would find a single point from a free-throw make by Isaiah Wiggins. The Tiger defense would only allow a single point in the quarter and take a 16-1 lead into the second.

Kelly Walsh opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run to cut the Tiger’s lead to 11 points. The teams then traded two-point free-throw possessions before a Tiger timeout with 3:57 left in the half.

Kelly Walsh put together another 4-0 run out of the timeout before Tiger senior Justis Reese would make a two-point shot to close out the first half with the Tigers leading 20-11.

The Tigers found the scoreboard first to open the second half of play with a layup by junior Alan Martinez. The Trojans answered back with a two-point possession of their own to keep the Tiger lead at nine points with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

The two teams traded scoring possessions to end the third quarter, the Tigers holding an eight-point lead at 24-16 entering the final quarter of play.

The Trojans found the scoreboard first in the fourth quarter with a two-point make from senior Kade Marsh. The Tigers answered back with another layup from Martinez. The Trojans would then find a 4-0 run to force a tiger timeout with 4:30 left in the game, the score 26-22.

The two teams traded scores late into the final quarter with the Tigers holding onto a six-point lead at 30-24 before a Rock Springs timeout with 1:46 left in the contest.

A pair of Tiger free-throw attempts would result in a two-point increase to the lead, which was answered by Trojan Isaiah Wiggins with just 19 seconds left in regulation. The Tigers were able to retain possession and dribble out the clock to secure the 32-26 win.

The win brings the Tigers to 5-9 on the season, 2-1 in the conference. Up next for the Tigers is an away game at Laramie, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.