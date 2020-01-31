RS Swimming standout signs with Morningside College

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Two-time captain and Rock Springs Swimming standout senior Payton Miller signed her letter of intent to swim for Morningside College collegiately today.

Miller began swimming when she was just four years old. She shared a personal story of swimming as a child and how that differs from her look on swimming now.

“I actually hated swimming when I was little. It was the worst thing ever,” she said. “When I was four and in swimming lessons, I couldn’t even pass level one. I actually never made it out of level one swimming lessons.”

She shared some of her favorite swimming moments, her favorite being named captain her junior year of high school.

“It was really important to me,” Miller said. “I got to be the leader of my people that I have been swimming with since I was about six.”

Miller credits her swim coach, Ron DeFauw, for helping her select Morningside College, located in Sioux City, IA. Miller fielded another offer from St. Ambrose University as well.

“Coach DeFauw was one of the main reasons I chose Morningside,” Miller shared. “He pushed me there because he knew it would be a great place for me. He knew that when I got there I would be able to provide an instant impact for the team.”

Miller discussed one of the things she is most excited about swimming collegiately.

“I’m really excited to keep swimming farther than high school,” she said. “I just do not think I am ready to give it up.”

Miller also discussed how it feels to be moving forward as a collegiate athlete.

“It feels a little bit scary, but I’m really excited overall,” she said.

Miller is a self-described “distance swimmer”, and hopes to keep the trend at Morningside.

“I’m primarily a distance swimmer,” she claimed. “So I hope to be swimming the mile, 500, as well as a number of IM events.”

Moving into college athletics, Miller hopes to improve on her technique as a swimmer.

“I think that, in terms of mileage, it’s going to be a lot tamer in practice; but, I know that technique-wise, I’m going to have to get a lot better. I have to improve a lot as a technical swimmer.”

Head coach Ron DeFauw and coach David Galindo were credited with being one of the primary motivators during Miller’s high school swimming career.

“Head coach Ron DeFauw is one of the main reasons why I became a good swimmer and captain of the team,” she discussed. “Coach Galindo really pushed me my junior and senior year to become more interested in my technique. He pushed me to be more than just fast.”

Miller gave thanks to her parents for their support throughout this process.

“I want to give a huge thanks to my parents for sticking with me, even though I’m a brat!”