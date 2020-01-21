RS Tiger Rylee Berry signs with LCCC

By Dylan Rohrer, Wyo4News.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 21, 2020) — Rock Springs High School senior and soccer standout Rylee Berry will be taking her talents to the collegiate level, as she signed her letter of intent to play for Laramie County Community College on Monday evening.

Berry played center back for the Tiger Soccer program and hopes to stay in that position moving forward for the Golden Eagles. She has been playing soccer since she was three years old.

Berry, who had offers from Gillette College as well as Metropolitan State University, briefly touched on why she chose Laramie County.

“Head coach Nate Ulness really sold me on it,” Berry said. “He’s a really great coach, and I’m excited to work with him. I’ve known him for a couple of years, and know a lot of the scheme he runs. I am the possession type, so I think I’d really excel best at that.”

Berry discussed some of the excitement she has moving forward with her athletic career.

“I’m so excited to continue to grow as a player,” Berry said. “I think that is the biggest thing for me. There’s always room for improvement, and I want to be the best player I can, especially as I get further into my career.”

Berry has set high expectations for herself moving into collegiate play.

“I want to be mentally strong, and work through every adversity. Physically, just get better and work hard. Working with my teammates, everyone needs a good team.”

Berry suffered an ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear during a soccer game in Las Vegas when she played for the Rock Springs Avengers, a local soccer club team. She said this injury will complicate her preparation for LCCC, but still hopes to improve in all areas.

“My preparation will have to change a lot because of my injury,” Berry noted. “I’m going to have to work on healing that, and then finding my touch. I will have to work on my speed, athleticism, all of that. I hope, after this injury, I will improve in all areas.”

“So far it’s gone good, trying to get out of my brace, working hard to get it better every day; hopefully, I’ll get back to playing here soon.”

Berry gave a lot of credit to her parents, coaches, and teammates for helping her to stay motivated, even during her injury.

“They have always pushed me to better, and to be the best version of myself,” Berry said. “Whether it is in school, out on the field, or any aspect in my life, they have all helped me.”

Berry plans to study Criminal Justice at LCCC, with hopes of someday becoming a prosecutor.