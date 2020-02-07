RS Tigers lose nail biter to Green River Wolves, 55-52.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — The reigning Blood Drive Challenge champion Rock Springs Tiger basketball team lost a back-and-forth contest to the Green River Wolves tonight, 55-52.

The Tigers held a slim one-point lead at 5-4 with 3:00 left in the first quarter. The Tigers built their lead late in the first quarter with a 6-5 run to take a one point lead headed to the second quarter.

Tiger junior Alan Martinez opened the second half scoring, draining a deep three-point to begin a 7-0 run for the Tigers. After a nine-point led, the Wolves began to fight back with a 4-0 run of their own. The Tiger lead would sit at seven points with 5:00 left in the half.

Tiger Justis Reese found a layup to make the score 22-13, only to be answered a 4-0 run from Green River’s Drew Gibson. The two teams then traded scoring possessions to end the first half, the Tigers leading 24-19.

Sponsor

Tiger senior Jayson Caudell opened the scoring in the second half with a two-point field goal to extend the Tiger lead to seven. Green River would battle back with a 7-0 run to tie the score, before a Tiger timeout was used with 5:20 left in the third quarter.

The two teams battled for the lead out of the timeout, and held a 30-30 tie before Green River called timeout with 1:24 left in the third quarter. Green River would close out the quarter with a 7-2 run to take a 37-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The first three minutes of the fourth quarter would remain scoreless for either side. Green River found the first points of the quarter with a two-point layup with 5:00 left in the game to take a nine-point lead. Tiger Justis Reese would answer with a three-point make to cut the lead to four.

The Tigers kept the Wolves’ lead manageable throughout the fourth quarter, and called timeout with 3:20 left in the contest down by two points at 45-42.

Out of the timeout, the Tigers put together a five-point run to regain the lead at 48-45. Green River’s Dylan Taylor would add two points to the Wolves’ score to cut the Tiger lead to one point with 1:50 left in the contest. Tiger Collin Madsen would extend the lead by three with an acrobatic layup. The Wolves replied with a pair of free-throw makes, trailing by just one point before calling timeout with 1:22 left in the game.

Advertisement

The Wolves’ defense stepped up to make a play and turn the ball over, and sophomore Cole Murray took advantage by scoring a layup to take a one point lead. Tiger Justis Reese answered back for the Tigers by making a pair of free-throws to regain a one-point lead with 46 seconds left in the game before a Green River timeout.

Green River’s Cole Murray once again made a big play, making a two-point layup with a free-throw shot to take a 55-52 lead. Despite having 20 seconds on the clock, the Tigers were unable to make the three-point try and fell to the Wolves 55-52.

With the loss, the Tigers sit at 5-10 on the season, 2-1 in the conference. Up next for the Tigers is a home bout against the Evanston Red Devils on Saturday, Feb. 8.