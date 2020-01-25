RSHS Lady Tigers rout Riverton 53-42

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers took down the Riverton Wolverines last night 53-42 at the Tiger Arena in Rock Springs.

The Wolverines would find the first score of the evening after a successful two-point field goal shot. Sophomore Tiger Brenli Jenkins answered back for the Tigers with a pair of layups before Riverton would find a 4-0 run to bring the score to 6-5 in favor of Riverton with 3:41 in the first quarter.

The Tigers regained a two-point lead after a three-point make from Jenkins, but the Wolverines would tie the score on their ensuing possession with a layup. The Tigers then put together a 5-1 run to close out the first quarter with a 13-8 lead.

Rock Springs held the lead throughout the second quarter, holding a four-point 17-13 lead with 5:00 left in the half. Lady Tiger Aislyn Pecolar would add to the lead with a three-point shot to give Rock Springs a nine-point advantage.

The two teams traded two-point possessions late in the second quarter, but the Tigers held their nine-point lead at the half, 28-19.

Riverton found the first score of the second half with a two-point layup from Jordan Hanway. The Tigers answered with a 5-0 run to bring the score to 33-21 early in the third. The Wolverines then replied with a 5-0 run of their own to cut the Tiger lead to five.

The two teams traded two-point possessions late in the third quarter before a Wolverine timeout was called with 2:45 left in the third. The two teams defenses then tightened up for the remainder of the third quarter, with only Riverton scoring a single point to make the score 35-33 in favor of Rock Springs at the end of three.

Riverton would take a one-point lead to begin the fourth quarter after a deep three-point shot from senior Alexxis Motisi. The Tigers reclaimed the lead with a 6-0 run bringing the score to 41-36 with 5:30 left in the game. A three-point make from Tiger Payton Reese would force a Riverton timeout at the 4:00 mark of the final quarter.

The two teams traded two-point possessions before a Tiger timeout was called at the 3:00 mark, the Tigers holding a 10 point, 48-38 lead. Out of the timeout, the Tigers would put together a 5-2 run to increase their lead by 11 points before the Wolverines used their final timeout.

After a missed field goal try by Riverton, the Tigers were able to dribble out the remaining 24 seconds on the clock to secure the 52-42 victory.

The victory brings the Lady Tigers to 7-4 on the season. They will face the Cody Broncs today, Jan. 25, at 2:00 p.m. in Cody.