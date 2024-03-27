Sawvel opens Cowboys spring practice sessions

University of Wyoming photo

March 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Tuesday afternoon marked day one of the Wyoming Cowboys’ spring practice sessions under new head coach Jay Sawvel. The Pokes welcome back 48 letterwinners for a 2023 team that finished 9-4. That group includes eight offensive starters and seven starters from the defensive side.

“We got work done today, and we will see tomorrow how it looked on film,” UW media personnel told reporters after the first practice. It is just good to get back out on the field, and there was a lot of energy and good spirit, so yeah, it’s exciting to just get started.”

Wyoming has 14 more spring practice sessions, including the annual Brown and Gold Springs Game on Saturday, April 27, at Cheyenne East High School. The game is usually played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, but it had to be moved this year due to stadium renovations.

This year, two upcoming practice sessions will be open to the public. The first is on Saturday, April 6, and features a youth football clinic. The youth camp will begin at 10 a.m., with the practice session at 10 a.m. The second open-to-the-public practice will take place on Saturday, April 13, and the time will be announced later.