Sawvell era Cowboy fall football starts today

New Wyoming Cowboy Head Football Coach Jay Sawvell (University of Wyoming photo)

July 31, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Wyoming Cowboys football team will officially open the Jay Sawvel fall era today with the first official practice of the 2024 season. The new head coach of the Pokes will welcome back 16 starters for last year’s team that went 9-5, including a postseason win in the Arizona Bowl.

Sawvel is UW’s 33rd coach in the school’s history, taking over for Craig Bohl, who retired after serving as Wyoming’s head coach for 10 years. Sawvel served as the team’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach since February 2020.

Today’s practice session will begin a one-month countdown to the season opener at Arizona State on Saturday, August 31. In all, the Pokes will conduct 20 fall camp practices. According to the school, practice sessions will be closed to the public and will rotate between War Memorial Stadium and the North 40 practice fields.

Three Cowboys returning players earned All-Mountain West honors last season. Casper native Jordan Bertagnole, a defensive tackle, earned Second-Team All-MW honors. Free safety Wyett Ekeler and running back Harrison Waylee earned Honorable Mention recognition. Kicker John Hoyland, the MVP of the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, also returns.

Wyoming will play 12 games this season, six home games and six road games. The first home game will be on September 7 against Idaho, followed by a home contest with BYU on September 14. UW will start its Mountain West schedule on September 28 by hosting Air Force.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and at 99KSIT.com.