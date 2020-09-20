Darrian Mechling
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Here are the scores from Saturday’s High School Sports.
Football: 2A
Lyman beat lovell 12-7
Tennis:
South #1 Boys Singles:
Champion – Mason Paskett – EAS
(7-6, 6-2, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Caeden Grubb – GRV
(6-3, 6-3, 0-0)
Champion – Emily Needham – CEN
(6-0, 6-0, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Gabrielle Heiser – GRV
(6-4, 6-4, 0-0)
South #2 Boys Singles:
Champion – Fletcher Mothershed – SOU
(6-7, 6-0, 6-3)
Consolation Bracket – Sam Alexander – LAR
(3-6, 6-4, 7-5)
South #2 Girls Singles:
Champion – Cassadie Anderson – CEN
(6-2, 6-2, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Jenessa Derby – TOR
(6-4, 6-1, 0-0)
North #1 Boys Doubles:
Champion – Neary-Robertson, CAM
(6-4, 6-2, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Harris-Rasmussen, KWH
(6-2, 5-7, 6-2)
North #1 Girls Doubles:
Champion – Bilyeu-Pearce, SHE
(6-7, 6-4, 7-6)
Consolation Bracket – Anderson-Staggs, COD
(6-4, 6-4, 0-0)
North #2 Boys Doubles:
Champion – Phillips-Yakel, KWH
(6-4, 7-5, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Phillips-Lawson, SHE
(6-4, 6-3, 0-0)
North #2 Girls Doubles:
Champion – Allsop-Wilson, KWH
(6-0, 6-2, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Webb-Wylie, JAC
(6-4, 7-5, 0-0)
North #3 Boys Doubles:
Champion – Smith-Markert, COD
(6-4, 7-6, 0-0)
Consolation Bracket – Ward-Atkinsen, KWH
(3-6, 6-4, 6-3)
Golf:
3A State Golf at Purple Sage G.C. in Evanston
Erika Cook from Lovell leads the girls’ standings by one shot. Green River has a six-stroke lead in the team race.