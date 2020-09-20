Darrian Mechling

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Here are the scores from Saturday’s High School Sports.

Football: 2A

Lyman beat lovell 12-7

Tennis:

South #1 Boys Singles:

Champion – Mason Paskett – EAS

(7-6, 6-2, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Caeden Grubb – GRV

(6-3, 6-3, 0-0)

South #1 Girls Singles:

Champion – Emily Needham – CEN

(6-0, 6-0, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Gabrielle Heiser – GRV

(6-4, 6-4, 0-0)

South #2 Boys Singles:

Champion – Fletcher Mothershed – SOU

(6-7, 6-0, 6-3)

Consolation Bracket – Sam Alexander – LAR

(3-6, 6-4, 7-5)

South #2 Girls Singles:

Champion – Cassadie Anderson – CEN

(6-2, 6-2, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Jenessa Derby – TOR

(6-4, 6-1, 0-0)

North #1 Boys Doubles:

Champion – Neary-Robertson, CAM

(6-4, 6-2, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Harris-Rasmussen, KWH

(6-2, 5-7, 6-2)

North #1 Girls Doubles:

Champion – Bilyeu-Pearce, SHE

(6-7, 6-4, 7-6)

Consolation Bracket – Anderson-Staggs, COD

(6-4, 6-4, 0-0)

North #2 Boys Doubles:

Champion – Phillips-Yakel, KWH

(6-4, 7-5, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Phillips-Lawson, SHE

(6-4, 6-3, 0-0)

North #2 Girls Doubles:

Champion – Allsop-Wilson, KWH

(6-0, 6-2, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Webb-Wylie, JAC

(6-4, 7-5, 0-0)

North #3 Boys Doubles:

Champion – Smith-Markert, COD

(6-4, 7-6, 0-0)

Consolation Bracket – Ward-Atkinsen, KWH

(3-6, 6-4, 6-3)

Golf:

3A State Golf at Purple Sage G.C. in Evanston

Erika Cook from Lovell leads the girls’ standings by one shot. Green River has a six-stroke lead in the team race.