Scores from Saturday’s Rock Springs Young American Football League games

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 23, 2020) — The Rock Springs Young American Football League is working hard to provide the players with ‘normal’ season or at least one as close to normal as they can get amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sturday’s games featured:

Vikings 26 – Patriots 0

Bears 26 – Broncos 0

Raiders 42 – Cowboys 0

Giants 25 – Saints 0

Bucs 34 – Steelers 7

The next games are Tuesday August 25, 2020, at Kiwanis Field.

Playing:

Raiders vs Steelers at 5:30 p.m.

Giants vs Patriots at 7:15 p.m.