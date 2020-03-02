SCSD #2 officials meet with WHSAA Commissioner and Associate Commissioner, request meeting with executive board

Green River, Wyoming (March 2, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #2 Officials met with Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) Commissioner, Ron Laird, and Associate Commissioner, Trevor Wilson, this morning at 10:00 am to discuss the Wyoming State 4A Wrestling Championship scoring ruling that occurred following the tournament.

Based on the discussions in this meeting, Sweetwater County School District #2 Officials have requested a hearing with the WHSAA Executive Board to resolve this matter. This hearing has been granted and will take place on a date yet to be determined by the WHSAA and Sweetwater County School District #2.

As reported earlier, at the conclusion of Saturday’s meet in Casper, Green River High School was announced as the team winner with 208.5 points, one point better than second-place Casper Kelly Walsh. Later, a scoring error was found in the 170-pound weight category involving two Kelly Walsh wrestlers. Officials adjusted the scoring which gave the wrestling title to Kelly Walsh with the Wolves finishing second.