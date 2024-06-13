Spartans dominate Green River Wolves in 15-6 victory

June 13, 2024 – Wyo4News

In a commanding performance on Tuesday, June 11, the 307 Spartans defeated the Green River Wolves with a final score of 15-6. The game started off strong for the Spartans, as they scored an impressive 8 runs in the top of the first inning.

#5 Owen Patterson and #17 Kyle Cahill led the offensive charge with multiple hits each, while #19 Saben Carlsen’s triple brought in two crucial RBIs. On defense, #1 Calvin Montoya was outstanding on the mound, recording an impressive 8 strikeouts throughout the game. His dominant pitching kept the Green River Wolves at bay and limited their scoring opportunities.

Additionally, #40 Kaden Pluid contributed with 5 strikeouts of his own. Offensively, #6 Kalub Padilla had a standout performance going 3-for-3 at bat with three singles and a walk. #5 Owen Patterson also had a solid showing at bat going 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk. #8 Justin Millemon provided valuable support with two walks and one single.