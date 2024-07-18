Spartans drop 1 run contest, Green River opens “C” state today

July 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

The 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth baseball team lost its second straight one-run game Wednesday night at the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament in Lander. Last night, the Spartans fell 6-5 to the Calgary AAA Blues. On Monday, the Spartans lost 2-1 to the Ceterfield Rooster from Washington.

The Spartans will wrap up pool play today against undefeated RBI from the state of Washington. The result of tonight’s game will determine their next opponent.

“C” State American Legion Baseball Tournament Begins Today

Green River will begin play today in the double-elimination “C” State American Legion Tournament in Lovell. The “C” tournament features players 15 years and younger. Green River will open play today against Douglas. Other first-round games in the eight-team tournament are Gillette vs. Lander, Cheyenne vs. Cody, and Lovell vs. Laramie.

Green River Knights to Host Class West District Tournament

Meanwhile, the Green River Knights American Legion team will host the Class A West District Tournament beginning tomorrow at Stratton Myers Field. The Knights, the South #2 seed, will play their first game on Friday at 7 p.m. against Lovell, the North #3 seed. Other teams competing in the tournament are Evanston, Riverton, Powell, Rawlins, Cody, and Saratoga.