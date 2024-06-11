Spartans sweep Cheyenne in double-header game

Photo provided by Steven Montoya

June 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The 307 Spartans 18U team from Rock Springs demonstrated their dominance on the diamond on Sunday, June 9 in a double-header against the Cheyenne Coyotes, securing victories in both games. The final score of the first game was 8-3, while the second game saw even higher split with a final score of 13-2.

The Spartans showcased their offensive prowess early on, scoring two runs in the second inning thanks to Aiden Walker’s single and Saben Carlsen’s triple. Kaden Pluid also played a crucial role with a double that brought home three runs in the third inning, and he showed his defensive skills as well with two key fielded outs. On the defensive side, Lonnie Hubert was exceptional on the mound for the Spartans, recording five strikeouts and fielding out one batter. Chase Shelley also contributed with three impressive fielded outs throughout the game.

Offensively, Kyle Cahill stood out for the Spartans by going 2-for-2 at bat with two singles and drawing one walk. Pluid had an impressive performance as well, going 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Chase Hubert also made his mark by going 2-for-3 with two singles.

In the second game, the Spartans wasted no time, scoring seven runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Owen Patterson pitched brilliantly, recording eight strikeouts throughout the game.

Offensively, Walker had an impressive outing, going 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk. Cahill also contributed with a single, a walk, and even getting hit by a pitch. Defensively, Patterson showcased his skills on the mound with his eight strikeouts. Walker and Calvin Montoya made key defensive plays to help secure the victory.

With two victories against the Coyotes, the Spartans have cemented their status as formidable contenders this season.

Don’t miss the Spartans’ next game on Tuesday, June 11 against Green River starting at 7 pm in Veteran’s Park, streamed live on sidelineHD. The double-header action was proudly sponsored by PureWest.