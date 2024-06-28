Spartans win, Wolves lose at Senior Babe Ruth State

June 28, 2024 — Wyo4News

It was a mixed first day for the local baseball teams at the Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament being played at the Wataha Sports Compex in Rock Springs.

The 307 Spartans from Rock Springs scored a close 3-2 win over Gillette Rage Baseball, but the Green River Wolves fell 9-4 to the Casper Knights. Today, Green River and Rock Springs, both in the tournament’s Red Pool, will face each other tonight at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, both local teams will complete pool play, with Green River facing Gillette Rage Baseball at 10 a.m. and Rock Springs meeting Casper at 7 p.m.

The top two teams from the Red Pool (based on won-loss records) will then square off against the top two teams from the Blue Pool on Sunday morning. The winners of those two games will play each other for the state championship at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Blue Pool teams are the Lander Lobos, Cheyenne Coyotes, Gillette Hitmen, and Rawlins Renegades.