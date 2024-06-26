Stallions drop two games in Casper, play in Gillette today

June 26, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Stallions American Legion baseball team dropped a doubleheader to the AA Conference-leading Casper Oilers on Tuesday. The Oilers opened the series with a 10-0 win, followed by a second shutout victory, 5-0. Rock Springs could manage to get only six hits in the two games.

The loss dropped the Stallions conference record to 0-6 (9-28 overall). Casper leads the conference standings at 10-2 (21-10).

Today, the Stallions will travel for a conference doubleheader in Gillette, facing the Roughriders, 4-4 in conference (33-19).