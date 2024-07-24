Stallions drop two to Laramie; travel to Jackson today

July 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team dropped a home conference doubleheader to Laramie yesterday, 11-5 and 12-3. The loss dropped the Stallions AA Conference record to 1-13, 11-39 overall. Laramie improved to 7-7 and 31-30 for the season.

Today, Rock Springs is scheduled to travel to play Jackson for a doubleheader, its final conference games of the season. Jackson is 2-12 in conference while sporting a 15-44 overall record.

The AA American Legion State Tournament is scheduled to start next Monday in Casper.