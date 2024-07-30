Stallions fall at state: Two Stallions named All-State

July 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Stallions American Legion dropped their opening game on Monday at the AA State Tournament in Casper. Rock Springs 14-4 to the defending champion Cheyenne Sixers. Things started well for the Stallions as they led the top-seeded Sixers 4-2 before the Cheyenne offense came alive over the last three innings.

Today, Rock Springs will meet Laramie in a loser-out contest. The Rangers lost 3-1 to Sheridan on Monday. Cheyenne will play Sheridan. In the other winner’s bracket game, Gillette will meet Casper. Gillette won their opener 9-2 over the Cheyenne Hawks and Casper defeated Jackson 12-2. The Hawks and Jackson will play today in a loser-out contest.

Two Stallions Selected to AA All-State Second Team

Rock Springs players Billy Peterson and Ryan Zotti were both named to the Class AA American Legion All-State Second Team. The announcement was made on Monday. Players were named to the All-State First and Second Teams by a vote of AA coaches.