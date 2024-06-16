Stallions post second-place finish at Idaho tournament

June 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Stallions finished second in the Silver Division of the Pocatello A Wood Bat Classic, which was played in Pocatello, Idaho.

Rock Springs began Saturday with a 6 – 3 win over the Madison, Idaho, Bobcats. That win put the Stallions into the division championship game against Malad, Idaho, where the Dragons would prevail 8-3. Rock Springs finished the four days of play with a 3-3 record.

Green River also played in the tournament, finishing with a 2-1-1 overall mark. After the pool play, the Knights advanced to the tournament Gold Division but were eliminated in the first round of the single-elimination tournament on Friday.

The only other Wyoming team to compete in the event was Evanston, which finished with a 0-3 record.