Stallions register win while Knights fall in Idaho tournament

June 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

Friday was a day of mixed results for area American Legion Baseball teams at the Pocatello A Wood Bat tournament in Pocatello, Idaho.

After posting a 2-0-1 record in pool play, Green River advanced to the tournament’s Gold Division, where the Knights would face Jerome, Idaho, a team they defeated 6-3 in their opening-round game on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the Tornados would turn the tables on Green River in their second meeting, knocking off the Knights 10-0. The loss eliminated the Knights from further play.

Rock Springs went 1-2 in the tournament’s pool play and was placed in the Silver Division. On Friday, the Stallions met the home-standing Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, a team they lost to last Thursday. This time, Rock Springs registered a 7-6 win, advancing them into today’s Silver Division champion game against the Madison, Idaho Bobcats.