The 2019-20 Cowgirl Basketball Team is Well Represented in Wyoming Record Books

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 23, 2020) – Following the 2019-20 campaign, the Cowgirl record books needed some updating following career, season and single-game performances by the Cowgirls. Both individual and team achievements from the 2019-20 season were strong enough to make several all-time lists.

Senior Taylor Rusk ended her time in the Brown and Gold with her name in the record books for several career lists. She scored 1,142 points during her time in Laramie, which is good for 20th all time. She also finished 10th in assists with 329, becoming just the fifth Cowgirl ever to have both 1,000 career points and 300 career assists.

One of the great Cowgirl shooters, Rusk finished her career seventh all-time in three-pointers made with 184, eighth in three-pointers attempted with 462 and fifth all-time in three-point percentage, hitting at a 39.8 percent clip. She has also made the 18th most field goals, 436, and had the 22nd best overall field goal percentage (45.2 percent) for a career.

Rusk swiped 116 steals, which is 19th most ever for a Cowgirl, while playing in 128 games, which is tied with Marta Gomez for second-most all-time at Wyoming.

Following her sophomore year, Quinn Weidemann is already 20th all-time in made three-pointers, with 92 conversions, and 23rd all-time with 224 attempts. Her career three-point field goal percentage of .411 is fourth all-time among Cowgirls. She is also just one free throw attempt shy of qualifying for the all-time percentage list, but she would be fourth, shooting .848 for her career from the charity stripe.

Her free throw percentage was boosted this past season when she shot .878 (65-74) from the line. That percentage is fifth-best all-time in a single season by a Cowgirl. She also shot .397 (46-116) from three last year, which is the 17th best percentage from deep in a single season.

Rusk shot .406 (41-101) from three last season, which is 13th best in a single campaign in Cowgirl history.

Tommi Olson had seven steals against San José State on Feb. 1, which is tied for fifth-most in a game in school history.

Against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 12, the Cowgirls made 13 three-pointers, which ties for ninth-most in a game in UW history. McKinley Bradshaw made five of those threes. The Cowgirls also had 26 assists, which is tied for 16th most in a game in program history.

On Feb. 24 against Nevada in Reno, the Cowgirls shot 55.0 percent (11-20) from three-point range, which is tied for the eighth-best percentage in a single game in Cowgirl history. Rusk helped the percentage by going a perfect 4-of-4 from deep range in that game.

For the second season in a row, the Cowgirls set a new single-season free throw percentage school record. This year, they shot a combined 78.3 percent (271-346) from the line, topping the 77.1 percent (378-490) that last year’s team shot. The Cowgirls ended the season with the eighth-best free throw percentage in the country, and it is the second time they have finished top-10 in the nation in that category. Wyoming was second in the country in 1993-94.

Lastly, head coach Gerald Mattinson won 17 games during his first season as the head coach of the Cowgirls. That is the program record for number of wins by a first-year head coach. The previous record was 15 by Chad Lavin in 1986-87.