The GR Knight Invite home tournament set for May 30 – June 2

May 29, 2024 – Wyo4News

The American Legion Post 28 “C baseball team will host a four-day invitation tournament starting Thursday evening. The Knights, age 15 and under team, will host visiting squads from Evanston, Lovell, Riverton, Lander, Laramie, Powell, and Jackson. Games will be played at Stratton Myers baseball field in Green River.

Tournament Schedule:

Thursday, May 30:

6:00 p.m. – Evanston vs. Green River

Friday, May 31:

1:30 p.m. – Lovell vs. Riverton

3:45 p.m. – Lovell vs. Lander

6:00 p.m. – Riverton vs. Laramie

8:15 p.m. – Green River vs. Powell

Saturday, June 1:

8:00 a.m. – Lander vs. Evanston

10:15 a.m. – Laramie vs. Evanston

12:30 p.m. – Green River vs. Lovell

2:45 p.m. – Lovell vs. Jackson

5:00 p.m. – Riverton vs. Powell

6:15 p.m. – Jackson vs. Lander

Sunday, June 2:

8:00 a.m. – Powell vs. Jackson

10:15 a.m. – Green River vs. Laramie

12:30 p.m. – Laramie vs. Jackson

2:45 p.m. – Powell vs. Evanston

5:00 p.m. – Lander vs. Riverton