The Green River Tennis Middle School Intrasquad Dual is taking place today

April 29, 2024 – Wyo4News

UPDATE: Due to rain, the event was canceled and rescheduled for April 30th.

The Green River Tennis Middle School Intrasquad Dual is scheduled to take place today, April 29th, at the Lincoln Middle School Tennis Courts. Matches will take place from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, and spectators are welcome.

Over 40 participants are slated to compete in the tournament as competitors have dedicated the past three weeks to rigorous practice sessions in anticipation of the dual.

The top finishers in the event will receive coveted trophies and medals, and all athletes will be treated to pizza as a post-game reward.