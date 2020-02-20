Rock Springs Lady Miners to play in Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) – The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships will be held February 21-23 in Cody. The Rock Springs Lady Miners will open the tournament Friday at 1:30 pm against the defending state champions, Park County Ice Cats.

 

 

Rock Springs will continue round robin play on Saturday. The Lady Miners will play Jackson Saturday morning at 7:45 and Laramie Saturday afternoon at 3:45. The top two teams from the round robin will advance to the Girls-A state championship game, Sunday morning at 11:15.

 

 

Rock Springs finished the regular season with an 11-6-3 record, which put them in fourth place in the Girls 19U division.

2019-2020 Rock Springs Lady Miners Roster :

Joselyn Arrants

Jayleigh Harmon

Anabella Fausett

Dulcee Pummell

Lexi Harper

Kaylee Bernatis

Zoey Brown

Mackenzie Suppes

Taylor Peterson

Izaro Perez Cestona

Beth Loveless

Tienna Hair

Kylynn Martin

 

 

