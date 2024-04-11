Theran Archibald signs to play basketball with Northwest Community College

Theran Archibald signs letter of intent to play basketball at Northwest Community College, Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

April 10, 2024– Green River High School Senior Theran Archibald signed his letter of intent to play basketball for Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming.

Theran will continue his basketball career at the next level as he will move on and play at Northwest Community College. When asked what a memorable moment was while playing high school basketball he mentioned his sophomore year playing Star Valley where he got hot from the three point line knocking down five three pointers and securing the win for the Wolves. His final season was much of the same type of performances as he was ranked second in the state in scoring, and was selected as 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Player of the year.

He is looking to bring his work ethic and keeping the locked in mentality on the court and do all that he can to help his teammates. While at college he will work on his generals and is looking to possibly get a degree in civil engineering.