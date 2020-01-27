Tiger basketball edges out Riverton 47-40

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan 27. 2020) — A defensive battle on Friday night saw the Tigers overcome an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Riverton Wolverines 47-40.

Riverton took an early 8-2 lead over the Tigers with 3:00 left in the first quarter. The Tigers would battle back to cut the Wolverine lead to two at the end of the first quarter, the score 10-8.

Defense was the theme of the second quarter, as Rock Springs only allowed 10 points while the visiting Wolverines allowed merely four.

All of the points scored by the Tigers in the second quarter came from senior Justis Reese, who found two consecutive field-goal tries at the end of the first half. The 10 points found by the Wolverines came from sophomore Lucas Engle and junior Treyson draper, who solidified a 20-12 lead for Riverton at the half.

The Tiger offense began to gain momentum in the third quarter after an early seven-point run would cut the Riverton lead to five points, 26-21. A four-point run from Riverton would increase their lead back to nine points before a Tiger timeout with 3:30 to go in the third quarter.

The Tigers would close out the third quarter with a 7-2 run to cut the Riverton lead to four points at 32-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Rock Springs opened the fourth quarter with a four-point run to tie the game at 32-32 with 6:30 left in the game before a Riverton timeout. Out of the timeout, Rock Springs gained its first lead of the game with a two-point make by Justis Reese.

Riverton would snatch the lead back with a three-point play on offense on their ensuing possession. A field-goal from the elbow by senior Jayson Caudell regained the Tiger lead and would force a Wolverine timeout with 4:00 left in the game.

The Tigers began to build on their lead late in the fourth after a three-point play from senior Tyson Davenport. Riverton would cut the lead back to two points after a pair of free-throws, but the Tigers would secure the victory with an 8-3 run to close out the game 47-40.

After suffering a loss from Cody on Saturday, the Tigers sit at 4-9 on the season.

The Tigers host Kelly Walsh on Friday at the Tiger Arena in Rock Springs.