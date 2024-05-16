Tigers and Wolves fall at state softball tourney

May 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

It was a tough first day at the Wyoming State Softball Championships in Gillette for Sweetwater County teams. Top-rated and the #1 East Seed, Campbell County bested Green River (West #4) 16-1 as a trio of Camel pitchers completed a no-hitter.

In another first-round contest, Rock Springs (West #2) fell to Cheyenne East (East #3), 11-7. No game details were available.

Both the Wolves and Tigers fall into the consolation brackets and will meet each other Friday at noon in a loser-out contest. Campbell County will meet Cheyenne East in a semi-final contest tomorrow morning.