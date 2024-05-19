Tigers and Wolves final state track meet results

Treadmill for athletic events at the stadium.

May 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

The high school track and field season ended Saturday with the final day of the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships in Casper.

In the 4A team competition, the Rock Springs girls finished in 11th place with 15 points, and Green River (10) finished in 13th place. Sheridan’s 112 points won the girls’ team championship.

Sheridan easily won the boys’ team competition with 141 points over Cody’s 81.5. Green River finished in 11th place, scoring 22 points. Rock Springs ended in 13th place, scoring 11 points.

Top Eight Placings in the Finals (scoring team points):

Girls

100 Meter Hurdles – 6th Place – Nacey Presley (RS)

300 Meter Hurdles – 6th Place – Nacey Presley (RS)

4×400 Meter Relay – 8th Place – Green River (Izzy Murdock, Eva Murray, Nicole Wilson, Madison Murdock)

Discuss – 3rd Place – Lillian Allison (GR)

Pole Vault – 2nd Place – Ava Andrews (RS)

Shot Put – 6th Place – Lilian Anderson (GR)

Boys

110 Meter Hurdles – 7th Place – Christopher Wilson (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles – 5th Place – Christopher Wilson (GR)

Pole Vault – 2nd Place – Maddix Blazovich (RS)

Triple Jump – 2nd Place – Christopher Wilson (GR)

4 x 100 Meter Relay – 8th Place – Rock Springs (Kael Anderson, Maddix Blazovich, Brycen Coombs, Braden Killpack)

Long Jump – 2nd Place – Christopher Wilson (GR), 7th Place – Kael Anderson (RS)