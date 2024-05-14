Tigers and Wolves get ready to host state soccer tournaments

Wyo4News photo

May 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

The 4A and 3A girls’ and boys’ Wyoming State Soccer Championships are coming to the area on Thursday. Rock Springs will host the 4A tournaments, with the 3A championships being played in Green River. Both tournaments will run through Sunday, and all teams are guaranteed at least two games.

4A Tournament

On Thursday, the Rock Springs boys, the West #3 seed, will open against the East #2 seed Sheridan at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Junior High. Other boys matchups feature Jackson (West #1) vs. Cheyenne East (East #4), Kelly Walsh (West #2) vs. Thunder Basin (East #3), and Cheyenne Central (East #1) vs. Natrona County (West #4).

In the 4A girls’ tournament, Thunder Basin (East #2) vs. Rvierton (West #3), Jackson (West #1) vs. Cheyenne East (East #4), Kelly Walsh (West #2) vs. Campbell County (East #3), and Laramie (East #1) vs. Natrona County (West #4). The Rock Springs Lady Tigers did not qualify for the tournament.

3A Tournament

The Green River Lady Wolves, the West #4 seed, will open play at 4 p.m. on Thursday against Douglas (East #1). The match will take place at Lincoln Middle School. Other Thursday girls’ games are Worland (East #2) vs. Powell (West #3), Cody (West #1) vs. Rawlins (East #4), and Lander (West #2) vs. Buffalo (East #3).

In the boys’ tournament, Green River, the West #2 seed, will open against Buffalo (East #3) at 4 p.m. at Green River High School. Other first-day matchups have Worland (East #2) vs. Lander (West #2), Cody (West #1) vs. Douglas (East #4), and Torrington (#1 East) vs. Powell (#4 West).