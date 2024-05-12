Tigers and Wolves Saturday Region track results

May 12, 2024 — The 4A West Regional Track and Field Meet ended Saturday afternoon at Rock Springs High School. Up next for track athletes is the 4A Wyoming State Meet, which will take place next Friday and Saturday in Casper.

In the team competitions, Rock Springs finished fourth in the boys’ competition with 72 points, with Green River sixth at 46 points. Cody won the boys’ competition with 153 points. A Saturday local highlight in the boys’ meet was Green Rivers Christopher Wilson winning the championship in the 300 Meter Hurdles.

In the girls’ team race, Rock Springs finished fifth (65) and Green River sixth (46). Kelly Walsh won the girls’ team competition with 179.5 points.

Tigers and Wolves Saturday Top Five Finishes:

Girls

800 Meter Run – 5. Izzy Murdock (GR)

1600 Meter Run – 4. Aria Wheeler (RS)

3200 Meter Run – 4. Aria Wheeler (RS)

100 Meeter Hurdles – 3. Presley Nacey (RS)

300 Meter Hurdles – 4. Nicole Wilson (GR), 5. Presley Nacey (RS)

4X400 Meter Relay – 3. Green River (Izzy Murdock, Eva Murray, Nicole Wilson, Madison Murdock), 4. Rock Springs (Gabryella Bates, Brynn Bider, Presley Nacey, Aubrielle Maes)

4X800 Meter Relay – 5. Green River (Izzy Murdock, Lily Murdock, Madison Murdock, Ellie Quiroz)

High Jump – 5 (tie). Nicole Wilson (GR), Karley Callahan (RS)

Long Jump – 5. Brynn Bider (RS)

1600 Sprint Medley – 4. Rock Springs (Gabryella Bates, Brynn Bider, Aubrielle Maes, Aria Wheeler), 5. Green River (Eva Murray, Vivian Murray, Madison Murdock, Izzy Murdock)

Boys

100 Meter Dash – 4. Kael Anderson (RS)

400 Meter Dash – 3. Braden Killpack (RS), 5. Kalub Padilla (RS)

110 Meter Hurdles – 3. Christopher Wilson (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles – 1. Christopher Wilson (GR)

4×100 Meter Relay – 3. Rock Springs (Kael Anderson, Maddix Blazovich, Brycen Coombs, Braden Killpack)

4X400 Meter Relay – 4. Rock Springs (Braden Killpack, Brycen Coombs, Kalub Padilla, Trew Thompson)

4×800 Meter Relay – 4. Rock Springs (Deegan Smith, William Maes, Jake Swensen, Ethan Sholey), Am\5. Green River (Isiah Still, Ethan Bundy, Jared Comerer, Jordan Andrew)

Long Jump – 3. Kael Anderson (RS), 5. Michael Faigl (RS)

Shot Put – 2.Lillian Allison (GR), 3. Justice Battle (RS), 4. Presley Frink (RS)