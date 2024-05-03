Tigers and Wolves softball and soccer on the road today and Saturday

Wyo4News Photo

May 3, 2024 — Wyo4News

The high school softball regular season will end this weekend, with Rock Springs and Green River teams playing road games.

The Lady Tigers, rated #5 in the state, will play at #4-ranked Cody today and unranked Worland on Saturday. The Lady Wolves finish the regular season at Worland today and at Cody on Saturday. All meetings will be doubleheaders, with the first game counting in the conference standings.

Rock Springs heads into today’s game leading the West Conference with a 7-1 record (14-6 overall). Cody is in second place at 5-1 (10-6). Green River is 3-5 in the conference (6-15) while Worland is 0-5 (2-13).

Teams will play in the state tournament May 15-18 in Gillette.

Soccer

Rock Springs girls and boys teams will play at Casper Natrona today and then at Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Both contests will count in the 4A West Conference standings. The Tigers are currently in third place with 18 points while the Lady Tigers are in fifth place with 13 points.

Green River will play at Pinedale today in a 3A West conference match. The Wolves lead the 3A West with 27 points with the Lady Wolves holding down third place with 21 points.