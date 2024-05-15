Tigers and Wolves softball to start state title chase tomorrow

Wyo4News photo

May 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Wyoming state softball tournament will start tomorrow in Gillette. The double-elimination tournament will conclude on Saturday.

Rock Springs, 16-8 on the year, enters the tournament as the West #2 seed and will open against Cheyenne East (East #3) Thursday at 2 p.m.

Green River, 7-18, qualified for the tournament by winning a tiebreaker with Kelly Walsh. The Wolves beat the Trojans twice during the season to earn the West #4 seed and an opening game against Campbell County (East #1).

Other Thursday games will feature Thunder Basin (East #2) vs. Natrona County (West #3) and Cody (West #1) vs. Laramie (East #4). Thunder Basin is the defending state champion.